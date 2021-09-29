Fife Youth Orchestra is getting ready to hit the high notes as its weekly sessions resume

The session will take place at 7.15pm.

Over the course of the pandemic the Orchestra kept going on Zoom with more than sixty youngsters from all around Britain and beyond, meeting on a Thursday night.

A YouTube video was made of their achievements and, as usual, they were led by musical director Richard Michael assisted by tutors Pete Petrie, Hilary Michael and Joanna Duncan, who also led a half hour session of rhythm games for youngsters aged between six and ten before the main FYJO meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FYJO musical director Richard Michael was in London recently at the Music & Drama Education Expo promoting his new book “Jazz Piano for Kids”, which is published by leading music publisher Hal Leonard.

Last week, Richard was in London at the Music & Drama Education Expo promoting his new book “Jazz Piano for Kids”, which is published by leading music publisher Hal Leonard and is available from musicroom.com.

Richard also did workshops for teachers, demonstrating how to start improvising on any instrument. Anyone thinking of joining Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra should visit: fyjo.org.uk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.