Fife Youth Orchestra is getting ready to hit the high notes as its weekly sessions resume
Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra starts its 46th year by meeting once more in the Lochgelly Centre tomorrow night (Thursday)
The session will take place at 7.15pm.
Over the course of the pandemic the Orchestra kept going on Zoom with more than sixty youngsters from all around Britain and beyond, meeting on a Thursday night.
A YouTube video was made of their achievements and, as usual, they were led by musical director Richard Michael assisted by tutors Pete Petrie, Hilary Michael and Joanna Duncan, who also led a half hour session of rhythm games for youngsters aged between six and ten before the main FYJO meeting.
Last week, Richard was in London at the Music & Drama Education Expo promoting his new book “Jazz Piano for Kids”, which is published by leading music publisher Hal Leonard and is available from musicroom.com.
Richard also did workshops for teachers, demonstrating how to start improvising on any instrument. Anyone thinking of joining Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra should visit: fyjo.org.uk