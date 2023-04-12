Fife Zoo: arthritis acupuncture treatment world first for porcupine at Fife Zoo

Having arrived from Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2019, Ebony the Coati had lived at the Fife animal attraction with her brother until he unfortunately died in April 2022.

The animal’s own mobility continued to decline following the death of her partner and zookeepers were keen to act to maximise her quality of life and allow her to complete all of the natural behaviors which she would be expected to complete in the wild.

The zookeeping team at the Ladybank-based zoo worked closely with veterinary experts from the University of Edinburgh to ascertain the correct care plan to maximise the wellbeing of their elderly coati.

Ebony the Coati has had acupuncture as a treatment for arthritis.

After several rounds of acupuncture, a noticeable improvement was observed bykeeper s in the animal’s condition and 12-year-old Ebony seems to be coping well with the new procedure.

Up to 21 acupuncture needles can be inserted into her back during each procedure. The treatment involves inserting fine medical needles into sensory nerves under her skin, into her muscles. This results in the body producing natural substances, such as pain-relieving endorphins to mitigate and reduce pain.

Ring Tailed Coatis are native to the forests areas of Argentina, Columbia and Venezuela, but have been introduced into many areas outside of their natural range. The species is now considered as an invasive species in the UK and there are complicated restrictions on keeping them in captivity.

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo’s director said ‘We believe that our coati is the first in the world to receive acupuncture as a form of treatment for arthritis.

“Last year, when she lost her mate, her condition gradually deteriorated, but she seems to be becoming more active and agile since receiving acupuncture as a form of treatment from our veterinary team.’