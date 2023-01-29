The Ladybank-based tourist attraction welcomed more than 22,000 visitors in 2022, despite cost of living crisis.

The good news comes two and a half years after it was hit by a major fire - the second at the venue. The first came in 2020 just days after it re-opened following lockdown.

The zoo was opened in 2019 by university graduate Michael Knight and his parents, and last year saw it add three new attractions.

Fife Zoo is aiming for more expansion in 2023

The first animals to arrive at Fife Zoo were Grevy’s Zebra Jez and Marty which travelled 350 miles from West Midlands Safari Park in Central England.

Last year saw a complete renovation of the zebra enclosure and an expansion of their outdoor grazing area. Visitors can also get up close with the zoo’s four endangered zebra in a brand new ‘Zebra Keeper Experience’ which involves going behind the scenes to view the animals and feed them from a safe distance.

The zoo also opened a brand new African themed walk-through aviary which is home to endangered birds from across the African continent including a hornbill affectionately named Zazu.

In late summer, three marmosets were also added - Mama, Mila and Mycroft were rescued from a parrot cage before finding a new home at the zoo which is more suited to their specific behavioural needs.

Mr Knight said, ‘’It’s been two and a half years since we had a devastating fire, and in that time we have yet to receive the funds from the insurance company to rebuild the affected areas. Combined with the challenges of the pandemic, the threat of avian influenza to our bird species and the current cost of living crisis, it has not been an easy ride.’’

‘’We have a clear vision for the future of Fife Zoo and this is dependent on the continued support of our amazing visitors. We are already hoping that 2023 will beat the records set in 2022 and we are currently undergoing a period of expansion which will see exciting new animals join the zoo before summer.

