It has battled through lockdown, a devastating fire, a national avian flu outbreak, and a cost of living crisis, and is now able to finally look ahead to a full summer in operation.

The opening day of operation also co-incided with workmen breaking ground on an expansion of its facilities - step one to developing its attractions and creating new, bigger enclosures for its animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s part of a ten-year plan that was curated before COVID was even heard of, and one that, remains at the heart of the zoo’s long-term aims.

Some of the animals at Fife Zoo (Pics: Cath Ruane)

Opening just eight months before the country went into lockdown, it was able to draw heart from 22,000 visitors last year, with a goal of hitting 25,000 in 2023 with more exhibits and species to follow.

For Mike Knight, director, zoos are a passion and a business - and getting the balance is key to its longevity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to grow organically,” he said. “If we grow too quickly it is possible it could be unsustainable for us. We want to develop, and we want to make sure the zoo is a quality experience for visitors.

“We have to be commercially secure, but the zoo is also about education, awareness and conservation. All the money we make goes straight back into.”

The zebras are part of an endangered species (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The zoo moved into the site near Ladybank after the closure of Fife Animal Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike, who studied international wildlife biology, and his parents had been looking at possible locations, and Fife ticked all the boxes.

“The visitor infrastructure was here, but it needed a massive facelift. Outside the cages it was a blank canvas,” he recalled. “We had loooked at Durham for a long time and then started further ariel, and that’s how we found this site. The location is perfect is perfect - we’re off the A92 and A91 so people can get here from Fife, Dundee and Perth.

“Next we want to get Visit Scotland brown signs aso we’re looking at tourism membership. That was the plan in 2019 for the following year - the lull in between was lockdown.”With the gates closed, the zoo had no income but still had animals to look after.

“We got to March 23, 2020 and the next day we didn’t open. It was incredibly tough, and the levels of uncertainty went through the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t just walk away and shut the doors- there were animals to feed and enclosures to keep heated. We kept things going without any visitors coming in.”

Out of lockdown, the gates re-opened, and the soft play area - a driver in keeping people on site for longer - burned down. It remains cordoned off.

“Our biggest issue is dwell time,” said Mike. “We to have to keep people here so we have introduced handling sessions to add value, meet the keeper talks, and they can spend time in our vegan cafe.”

There are also walk through enclosures where visitors can get close to the animals, including lemurs, although avian flu restrictions have temporarily halted access to the African themed aviary where, among others you’ll find Zazu, the hornbill, next to Hamerkops, Turacos and Whistling Ducks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also home to endangered zebras plus meerkats, porupines, Sulcata Tortoises, Ring-tailed Lemurs, Ring plus -tailed Lemurs who have come from zoos across the UK, while marmoset monkeys have found a new home after being rescued.

Mama, Mila and Mycroft were recovered from a parrot cage in a home and settled into a new enclosure - getting them there was part and parcel of the work that goes on behind the scenes.

“It was a long, drawn out rehabilitation process to get them to where they are now - because they were confined, they had no sense of balance. Now they have a heated home their own encl;osure and it’s filled with leafy bamboo and willow.

“There is a lot of husbandry training that goes on which people don;t see. We have to train the animals to go into crates.. You need to plan well in advance when you want to move any animal. We base it on reward with food - they choose to go.,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have station trained the zebras so they go to their own food troughs, and that means we can then get a vet to do vaccinations when they are there. We do as much ass we can on show to the public, but there is a lot of work behind the scenes that they don;t see.”

That work continues alongside the teams starting to excavate the site that will see animals moved to bigger enclosures, and, ultimately more exhibits arriving.

Mike admits: “We’re not massive. We need people through the door and we want them to stay and enjoy the animals and make the most of it. This year we’re aiming for 25,000 visitors.”

With lockdown behind them, the zoo is looking forward to a busy summer - one with fewer major hurdles to overcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a huge mix of determination and great stubbornness that kept us going,” said. Mike.

The reward was a busy car park as visitors arrived on opening day and made the most of it despite the cold air.