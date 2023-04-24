Fife Zoo: expansion work starts at Ladybank zoo with more animals to be added
Work has started on a long-awaited expansion at Fife Zoo. Contractors are on site at the Ladybank venue which eventually double the footprint of the existing site.
The work forms part of the zoo’s ten-year masterplan, and was slated to start in 2019, but a string of setbacks including the coronavirus pandemic had stalled work. It will see animals such as tamarins, fossa and wallabies added, and the first to go on display this summer are a pair of critically endangered Alaotran Gentle Lemurs from Bristol Zoo.
In recent weeks the zoo has already added to the number of exotic birds in its African walkthrough aviary, with a lilac-breasted roller and blacksmith plover arriving from Birdland in the Cotswolds.
The zoo has been working on the new development with Dr. Matt Hartley, world renowned zoological consultant, who has experience of working at large zoos such as Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Edinburgh Zoo.In recent years, his zoological consultancy company, Zoo and Wildlife Solutions, worked on new enclosures for Giant Panda and Giraffe at Edinburgh Zoo.
Michael Knight, director at Fife Zoo, said, ’The project we have here is incredibly exciting and after appointing a contractor to complete the works, it’s been really rewarding to see our long-awaited expansion get underway. We spent some time breaking ground at the zoo in late March and have already mapped out the foundations for the expansion project.’’
‘’We are committed to the conservation of threatened wildlife species and our expansion will allow us to increase the size of the role we play in European breeding programmes for endangered animals.
“Each of the animals that will be accommodated as part of our expansion have a significant conservation value and we look forward to educating guests about the actions they can take to help safeguard wildlife from extinction.’’
The zoo welcomed more than 22,000 visitors in 2022, despite the cost of living crisis, and is aiming to increase that figure this season. Last year saw a complete renovation of the zebra enclosure and an expansion of their outdoor grazing area. Visitors can also get up close with the zoo’s four endangered zebra in a brand new ‘Zebra Keeper Experience’ which involves going behind the scenes to view the animals and feed them from a safe distance.