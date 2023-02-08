Fife Zoo: fruit and veg donation from Fife supermarket
A Glenrothes supermarket has generously donated fruit and vegetables to Fife Zoo.
Zookeepers were able to collect surplus fruit and vegetables such as raspberries, butternut squash, broccoli and carrots that would have otherwise been wasted from the Morrisons store..
Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, said that the popular venue had experienced an increase in operating costs in 2022.
He added: “The support we have received from Morrisons is not only good for the planet ensuring that food doesn’t end up in landfill, but it also a much-needed boost for the zoo as we see our budgets squeezed during the cost-of-living crisis.’’
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We’re delighted that Fife Zoo and its furry residents have enjoyed their delivery of fruit and vegetables and we’re pleased to have assisted such a well-loved local zoo.”
The zoo was opened in 2019 by university graduate Mike and his parents. It is home to a herd of endangered zebra, ring-tailed lemurs, marmosets and giant tortoises.