Zookeepers were able to collect surplus fruit and vegetables such as raspberries, butternut squash, broccoli and carrots that would have otherwise been wasted from the Morrisons store..

Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, said that the popular venue had experienced an increase in operating costs in 2022.

He added: “The support we have received from Morrisons is not only good for the planet ensuring that food doesn’t end up in landfill, but it also a much-needed boost for the zoo as we see our budgets squeezed during the cost-of-living crisis.’’

Endangered Ring-tailed Lemurs were able to enjoy the fruit and veg courtesy of Morrisons

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We’re delighted that Fife Zoo and its furry residents have enjoyed their delivery of fruit and vegetables and we’re pleased to have assisted such a well-loved local zoo.”