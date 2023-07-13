News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Fife Zoo launches 'rainy day guarantee' initiative following a wet start to the summer holidays

A Fife animal attraction has launched a new ‘rainy day guarantee’ after a very wet start to the school summer holidays.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

Days of torrential downpours have led to Fife Zoo having to lend umbrellas to guests caught in the rain when visiting the attraction in Ladybank.

The zoo is currently expanding as aprt of its ten year masterplan with guests flocking to see new animal arrivals including baby red-footed tortoises, African hornbills and pythons. To ensure that visitors get the very best chance to see all the new arrivals, the zoo is allowing a free return visit for guests who have their day at the zoo interrupted by rain showers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any visitors who have pre-booked tickets in advance can simply transfer their ticket to another visit date by calling the zoo. Those visitors who are caught in bad weather whilst at the zoo can also visit customer services to claim their free return visit ticket.

The summer holiday weather so far has been perfect for Fife Zoo's whistling ducks and not so great for those visiting the animal attraction. (Pic: Fife Zoo)The summer holiday weather so far has been perfect for Fife Zoo's whistling ducks and not so great for those visiting the animal attraction. (Pic: Fife Zoo)
The summer holiday weather so far has been perfect for Fife Zoo's whistling ducks and not so great for those visiting the animal attraction. (Pic: Fife Zoo)
Most Popular

Michael Knight, managing director of Fife Zoo, said: “In the build-up to the summer holidays we’ve been contacted on social media by hundreds of guests excited to see the new developments taking shape and visit those new animals which have already arrived at the zoo including our baby tortoises.

"The first two weeks of the summer holidays have been hit with particularly bad weather. We are launching a new scheme from July 13 whereby if guests have their visit affected by rain showers, we’ll give them a complementary return ticket to the zoo so that they can come back and see the animals in better weather.”

Related topics:Fife