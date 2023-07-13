Fife Zoo launches 'rainy day guarantee' initiative following a wet start to the summer holidays

Days of torrential downpours have led to Fife Zoo having to lend umbrellas to guests caught in the rain when visiting the attraction in Ladybank.

The zoo is currently expanding as aprt of its ten year masterplan with guests flocking to see new animal arrivals including baby red-footed tortoises, African hornbills and pythons. To ensure that visitors get the very best chance to see all the new arrivals, the zoo is allowing a free return visit for guests who have their day at the zoo interrupted by rain showers.

Any visitors who have pre-booked tickets in advance can simply transfer their ticket to another visit date by calling the zoo. Those visitors who are caught in bad weather whilst at the zoo can also visit customer services to claim their free return visit ticket.

The summer holiday weather so far has been perfect for Fife Zoo's whistling ducks and not so great for those visiting the animal attraction. (Pic: Fife Zoo)

Michael Knight, managing director of Fife Zoo, said: “In the build-up to the summer holidays we’ve been contacted on social media by hundreds of guests excited to see the new developments taking shape and visit those new animals which have already arrived at the zoo including our baby tortoises.