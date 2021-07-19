Fife Zoo thanks locals for 'love and support' following fire

The fire at Fife Zoo on Sunday. Pic: Fife Jammer Locations.

A fire broke out in the hay barn on Sunday – the second blaze at the zoo, near Ladybank, in the last year.

Four fire engines raced to the scene and thankfully there were no casualties.

The team at the zoo posted on Facebook after the fire, thanking people for their support.

A Facebook post from the zoo said: “It has been a difficult day at the zoo but everyone (people & animals) is safe. As you may have heard in the news a fire broke out in our hay barn today. The causes of this fire are being investigated. The zoo facilities, animal enclosures and visitor areas were unaffected.

“Once again we thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in these difficult times. The community in Fife has given us so much and we want to continue developing so that we can give all that love back to you.”

They added: “The zoo will be closed tomorrow (Monday) while we take a break and get back on track. We will be back open for Tuesday and we hope you can join us in the endeavour of continuing building the best little zoo in Scotland.”

Last July, the roof of a building caught fire at the zoo, which says it currently houses more than 45 animals from around 15 species including meerkats, lemurs and armadillos.