The Von der Decken came to the Ladybank zoo as part of an endangered species breeding programme year.Named Zazu, in honour of Simba’s loyal avian companion in Disney’s The Lion King, is currently sharing his brand-new enclosure with other bird species including Hamerkop, Turacos and Whistling Ducks.

It is hoped that if a suitable mate can be found for Zazu then the zoo will be able to contribute to global captive breeding efforts to safeguard the species from extinction in the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite identifying a suitable female match for Zazu, moving a mate to the zoo was initially delayed by increased bureaucracy in moving animals from the European Union since Brexit, and now a move has been further delayed by UK wide restrictions related to Avian Influenza.Von der Decken Hornbills are usually found in dry regions of Eastern Africa. Males like Zazu are easily identifiable by their large red bills, whilst females have black bills. Female Von der Decken hornbills bury themselves underground to hatch and rear their chicks with the male hornbill feeding the mother and chicks through a slit in the underground mud nest.Mike Knight, Fife Zoo director, said: “We’ve been actively looking across Europe for a partner for Zazu, but this has proved difficult following the recent Avian influenza outbreak and also the increased challenges faced with moving animals across Europe since Brexit.

Zazu is currently sharing his brand-new enclosure with other bird species including Hamerkop, Turacos and Whistling Ducks.

“We’ve now had to close the walkthrough element of his enclosure to guests, but we are still optimistic a mate can be moved to the zoo in the Spring.’‘Zazu seems perfectly happy sharing our new aviary with the other bird species, but unfortunately he will be spending Valentine’s Day without a date again this year.’Fife Zoo which is also home to animals such as endangered Grevy’s zebra, meerkats and lemurs is currently expanding as part of a ten-year master plan.