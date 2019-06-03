Fifer asked for donations to foodbank for his birthday – the response was astonishing

A selfless East Wemyss man has helped collect almost half a tonne of donations for the Levenmouth Foodbank.

Jim Hughes celebrated his 80th birthday at the Central Hotel in East Wemyss. But what do you get for a man about to celebrate the start of his ninth decade?

The octogenarian made the task much easier for his friends and family, asking for donations for the local foodbank, instead of presents.

After the celebrations had finished, Jim and wife Moira drove up to the foodbank, to deliver a car – and trailer – full of food.

They had collected 445kg of food donations and a further £70 cash.

Jim and Moira decided to ask for donations after being inspired by their son, who used his birthday in December to raise funds for a foodbank in Bannockburn.

“We think it’s a good cause,” explained Moira. “And we thought that if we do it, other people might do the same.

“A lot of people brought stuff to the house. I was surprised by how much got brought along.”

Moira said foodbank volunteers were “over the moon” at the size of the donation.

And it is not the only time the couple support the foodbank. As well as donating regularly, Moira helps organise a ladies night every year, collecting donations for the foodbank.

Posting the news on Facebook, the Levenmouth Foodbank team said the donation left them “stunned”.

The statement continued: “Thank you so so much, we are really struggling for food just now and this will go a long way to help out the community.”

Levenmouth Foodbank is based at Methil Evangelical Church on Bowling Green Street in Methil.

The foodbank is open on a Monday and Friday, 4-6pm. For more information visit the Levenmouth Foodbank Community Support Project on Facebook or levenmouth.foodbank.org.uk.