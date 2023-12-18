A former Fife College student is behind a special documentary which sees musicians and poets set sat for a pinjt in the most remote pub in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Harrower has worked on ‘Pilgrimage for a Pint’ which airs on BBC Radio4 on Christmas Eve at 4:30pm, which sees presenters Julie Fowlis and Karine Polwart joined by a host of creatives as they make the journey to The Old Forge’ in the village of Inverie in Knoydart on the west coast of Scotland. The village is only accessible by walking at least 15 miles or a seven-mile sail from Mallaig.

Not only are they challenged to get there, the musicians are composing a song and the poets writing poetry along the way. Inspired by the journey and the people in the community they meet along the way, they will then perform their finished pieces in the packed pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis, who studied radio at the college and went to gain an MA in Radio Production, has worked with Soundscape Productions on this fun and upbeat documentary. He said: “It’s been a very special and unique year for me. I am very proud of this piece I have produced for BBC Radio 4. I have loved having the opportunity to get so many talented people involved and visit such a special place. I am excited for people to hear ‘Pilgrimage for a Pint’.”

Lewis Harrower (left) has worked on ‘Pilgrimage for a Pint’ which airs on BBC Radio4 on Christmas Eve at 4:30pm (Pics: Submitted)

As well as the documentary on Radio 4, you will be able to hear the full music session from the pub and hear more from Julie and Karine on The Folk Show with Mark Radcliffe on Radio 2 at 9:00pm on Wednesday 20th December.

Lewis also started his own business earlier this year called Time Capsule Productions. He makes personalised audio documentaries celebrating the lives of the people you love, keeping voices and memories of loved ones alive.