Fifer launches food van selling pizza by the slice

A 20-year-old has launched Fife’s first food van selling pizza by the slice.

George Lorimer, who grew up near Colinsburgh, will be offering a hybrid of Italian and New York style slices of pizza from his converted 1971 Citroën HY van.

His named his business, Stubborn Pizza, as a reflection of his determination to forge his own path, including the decision not to follow the formula of vans selling wood-fired pizzas.

“I’m stubborn about the direction I’m taking, which is different from everyone else,” George said. “Despite the success of vans doing wood-fired pizzas, I’m trying to do something new and different. I’m doing large slices of pizza, cooked in a gas oven, like they do in New York.

“It’s a more risky road to take because people are more familiar with wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas. But doing slices also makes me stand out. I wanted the name to reflect that.”

George left school when he was 16 to learn how to become a chef. He completed a cooking course at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London and came back to work in restaurants and pubs in Fife.

Several months later, he reconsidered his decision to leave school and enrolled at Madras College in St Andrews, graduating in 2017.

He committed to a year of travelling before applying to university. But with the time and space to think about what he wanted to do in his early career, George decided against university and instead made plans to start a business.

He trained for two weeks at the Association Verace Pizza Napoletana School and spent time in New York before coming back to Scotland to set up Stubborn Slice.

George said: “Pizza appeals to everyone – all ages, all classes, all countries, we all love it. The idea of selling pizza by the slice has not taken off at all in the UK which is a real shame.

“Perhaps people have tried doing slice vans in the past and it hasn’t worked, but you never know until you try.

“I’m excited to see how people will react to my pizza. I’ve got a strong idea, product and business model and I’ve got a lot of passion.”

Stubborn Slice is taking bookings for private events, weddings and parties. George will also be trading at Ardross Farm shop on August 1, 8 and 29; Balgove Night Market on August 6; Morton Pitmilly on August 7; and Ovenstone 109 Brewery on August 4, 10 and 11, during the Pittenweem Arts Festival.

For more information, visit www.stubbornslice.com.