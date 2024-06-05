Fifer launches new song for Scotland's Tartan Army ahead of Euro 2024 championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fife-born football fan is hoping his house and techno inspired track will become the latest anthem to enter the Tartan Army songbook ahead of Euro 2024.

Andrew Oliver (50) was born and raised in North Queensferry but now lives in Dorney Reach, South Bucks where he works for market research firm NeilsenIQ.

However, this summer he’ll be hoping his Euro 2024, We Are The Tartan Army, will receive sound feedback ahead of Scotland taking to the pitch against Germany on Friday, June 14 in Munich for the opening match of this year’s Euros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew said: “I hit 50 this year and to celebrate I thought I'd produce a fun, catchy track for Scotland's appearance at Euro 2024 which we're all getting very excited about.”

Tartan Army '24 will be hoping to score a hit with track We Are The Tartan Army (Pic: Submitted)

Andrew teamed up with Guy Fforde, known for his popular electronic music breakdowns on YouTube, to create their Fat Boy Slim inspired track. Birthed from a love of 90s/00s house and techno, and pride in the national team, the song was originally conceived as Andrew watched Scottish rockers Primal Scream at Trnsmt. Seeing them bring the piper onstage in Glasgow to perform the riff from Loaded. The crowd reaction inspired him to put 'We Are The Tartan Army' together for Euro 2024.

The track has received numerous remixes, including one inspired by a Scottish radio presenter.