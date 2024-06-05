Fifer launches new song for Scotland's Tartan Army ahead of Euro 2024 championships
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Oliver (50) was born and raised in North Queensferry but now lives in Dorney Reach, South Bucks where he works for market research firm NeilsenIQ.
However, this summer he’ll be hoping his Euro 2024, We Are The Tartan Army, will receive sound feedback ahead of Scotland taking to the pitch against Germany on Friday, June 14 in Munich for the opening match of this year’s Euros.
Andrew said: “I hit 50 this year and to celebrate I thought I'd produce a fun, catchy track for Scotland's appearance at Euro 2024 which we're all getting very excited about.”
Andrew teamed up with Guy Fforde, known for his popular electronic music breakdowns on YouTube, to create their Fat Boy Slim inspired track. Birthed from a love of 90s/00s house and techno, and pride in the national team, the song was originally conceived as Andrew watched Scottish rockers Primal Scream at Trnsmt. Seeing them bring the piper onstage in Glasgow to perform the riff from Loaded. The crowd reaction inspired him to put 'We Are The Tartan Army' together for Euro 2024.
The track has received numerous remixes, including one inspired by a Scottish radio presenter.
Following a late-night writing session, Tartan Army ’24 decided to call it and turn on the radio. But when they heard Shebahn Aherne’s TalkSport show, the pair were inspired to create the We Are The Tartan Army Shebahn Aherne mix. The track is now available to stream on all major platforms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.