Danielle Fairley, a care assistant at Roselea House in Cowdenbeath won the accolade at Scottish Care’s National Care Home awards.

Danielle goes above and beyond for her residents. She can always be relied upon for a heartfelt rendition of a resident’s favourite song to make them smile, even if her colleagues do joke that her singing ability leaves a lot to be desired!

The prestigious award recognises the significant role that carers have in providing a consistently high-quality standard for people living in care homes. Roselea House is part of the Holmes Care Group.

Danielle was praised for can-do attitude and for her reassuring and flexible approach when assessing the needs of residents and developing care plans. S

he was also commended for her sensitivity and resilience, even when faced with challenging situations and her willingness to take on additional responsibilities, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Danielle said: “The ceremony was a fantastic chance to celebrate. I can’t wait to share the news with the residents and my team who inspire me to work hard and deliver my best every day!”