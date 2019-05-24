Fifer’s River Tay kayak challenge

A Newburgh man is preparing for his next challenge as part of a 10-year project to raise funds for various charities.

Robert Kinnes has cycled 300 miles to Leeds, walked from Balloch to Kinross, swam two miles in Loch Ness, ran five marathons in five days, walked the full Fife Coastal Path in two days and ran the Edinburgh Marathon, raising thousands of pounds for different charities.

On June 21, he will be kayaking from Loch Tay to Dundee over 36 hours.

What makes the challenge even more impressive is that Robert had not even been in a kayak until three weeks ago.

However, through a “stupid amount of determination” and with the help of Mike Spencer from the East Neuk Outdoor Centre, who has been training Robert and will join him on the route, Robert is now prepared for the challenge.

He will be raising funds for Band of Builders, a community of people in the construction industry which helps with hands-on projects, advice or support, for other people in the industry when times get tough.

Band of Builders is just the latest organisation Robert has raised funds for throughout the 10-year challenge.

Robert suffered a serious head injury when he was 10, which left him deaf in one ear.

“Later, I realise how much the people around me did for me – my parents, my teacher came to my home to teach me, my neighbours stepped up,” he said. “I just wanted to give back.”

To support Robert, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/river-tay-kayak.