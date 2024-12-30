Fifers among recipients of New Year Honours in King's list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight Fifers have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours.

In the west of Fife, James Malcolm has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to state ceremonial events in Scotland and to charitable fundraising.

James, 67, who lives in Kelty, is state trumpeter to the court of the Lord Lyon.

Over the years James has walked thousands of miles and raised vast sums of money for various charities. He also raised funds to purchase an adapted trike for a local disabled child.

James started a community concert band in his local village where many ex-service personnel and non-military come together weekly as a form of social interaction.

This has proved a great asset for the village and they participate in over 15 engagements per year at the local church, care homes, gala days and other local events.

James assists in the organising of fundraising events for local charities and he composes music for the concert and devotes many hours to these events.

Anstruther’s Gillian Duncan, founder and co-ordinator of East Neuk First Responders has been given an MBE for voluntary services to the community in the East Neuk.

Norman Niven, chairman of Aberdour RNLI committee, has been awarded an MBE for services to the community in Aberdour, while David Rickman, executive director governance and chief of staff at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in St Andrews, has received an MBE for services to golf.

Joyce Anderson, from Cupar, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to schools and the community in Fife.

Joyce began teaching dancing to a group of local children in an unpaid capacity in Levenmouth in 1968 when she was 12. This resulted in a small production within the first year and was followed by teaching in Craigrothie and shortly after in Cupar.

Joyce, 68, has been running her own dance school – Joyce Anderson Dance – for the last X years and for the last ten years she has also worked extensively as a Traditional Dance Artist in Fife.

She teaches line dancing to around 15 ladies in Glenrothes after her usual school classes, making these classes almost like a small family where she is always interested in the members’ health and encourages exercise.

Joyce has arranged joint Christmas parties involving two more of her classes to the benefit of a local charity each year.

Another recipient of a British Empire Medal (BEM) is 88-year-old David Christie from Freuchie.

He has been recognised for his services to cricket and the community in Freuchie.

As a volunteer, David has been involved at the highest level within the Freuchie Cricket Club and local community for seven decades. During this time he almost single handedly raised the cricket club from a very small village club to being probably the best known local team in Scottish Cricket.

David’s principal achievement was to win the National Village Cricket Cup at Lords in August 1985. He has twice been named Scottish Cricket Groundsman of the Year.

And his support of the wider Freuchie community, including the local primary school, the village halls, the Scout group and football teams has seen him dubbed ‘Mr Freuchie’.

Kirkcaldy Advocacy volunteer Barclay McIntosh has received a BEM for services to the community in Fife, while Diana Sykes, from Anstruther, who laterly has been director of Fife Contemporary, was awarded a BEM for services to visual arts and craft in Fife.