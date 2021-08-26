Fifers are being urged to join the race against hunger to help raise funds for local foodbanks

From experienced runners to complete novices, on Saturday, September 25, everyone in Fife is being called to run, jog or walk, alone or with families and friends, and help raise vital funds to help end the need for foodbanks.

Fundraisers can choose their distance, plan their own route and take on the event at a time that suits them. From a 5K jog to a marathon challenge, this is an opportunity for everyone to put their foot down on UK hunger and join the Race Against Hunger.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1300 foodbanks, which includes 12 foodbanks in Fife – together they provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty.

A previous Race Against Hunger participant crossing the finish line.

Kate Merrifield, events engagement manager at the Trussell Trust, said: “Joining Race Against Hunger is a great challenge for everyone, whatever your fitness level, age, background or ability. You can run, jog, walk or do it in fancy dress, while raising vital funds to help stamp out hunger in the UK.

“Race Against Hunger is more than just a run, it’s a movement for change. It’s not right that any of us need to use a food bank.

“Race Against Hunger is a great way to get involved and, after a tough year for many, it’s time for change – together, we can create a fairer, more just society.”

For more information, please visit: trusselltrust.org/raceagainsthunger

