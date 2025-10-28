Fifers can discover the joy of guddling as rock pooling hub expands into St Andrews

Rock pooling has long been one of Britain’s favourite seaside pastimes – and now it’s becoming a nationwide competition which is coming to Fife.

As part of its network of seven new hubs across the country, The Rock Pool Project is launching its first Bioblitz Battle events in East Sands, St Andrews on Saturday, November 8.

Thanks to funding from the ScottishPower Foundation, National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Marine Biological Association, these fun challenges will bring communities together on local beaches, encouraging people to discover marine life and record the rarest species they can find.

Each hub will give local people the chance to explore their shores, discover marine life, and contribute to vital citizen science.

The Rock Pool Project is launching its first Bioblitz Battle events in East Sands, St Andrews (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

Caroline Robertson, volunteer leader for East Sands, said: “There’s something magical about discovering the tiny creatures living in our rock pools - and now we’re inviting the community to turn that wonder into action. These events are a brilliant way to connect with nature, learn something new, and help protect our coastline. I’m thrilled to be leading the East Sands hub and can’t wait to welcome people along to join us on this exciting journey.”

The Rock Pool Project sees participants race against time to identify local marine wildlife and score points for the variety of species they discover and log. Its hands-on approach encourages people to get involved in recording marine wildlife while fostering a deeper connection with the ocean.

Dr Ben Holt, chief executive and founder of the project added: “We’ve been successfully running our hubs in Falmouth and Plymouth for eight years, attracting hundreds of people every month to explore local rock pools and record the species they find.

“We’re working with our new hub leader Caroline, to establish their local team at East Sands. If individuals would like to take part in events in this area, just visit our website to find out more.”

Rock pooling has long been one of Britain’s favourite seaside pastimes (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The expansion was welcomed by Melanie Hill, executive officer and trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation: “These hubs will bring even more people together on their local beaches, not just to share the joy of discovering marine life and protecting the environment, but to help build lasting connections between communities and their coastlines.”

For more information visit: https://www.therockpoolproject.co.uk/hubs/east-sands