Fifers challenged to get moving in new health and fitness challenge

The aim is to encourage people to look beyond new year resolutions and make getting active a long-term objective.

The challenge comes from Fife Sports & Leisure Trust which operates sports centre and gyms across the region.

Fifers who sign up are encouraged to share their goals and physical activity stories with the trust in the hope that it will motivate others.

Signs at the swimming pool at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

As well as offering support and advice from its qualified staff, the trust is also offering one participant a year’s Leisure Active Platinum membership worth over £500.

Scott Urquhart, sports and physical activity team manager, said: “The campaign is for anyone – from beginners or those with experience who might be training for a specific event or personal goal.

“Our team will be on hand to offer expert advice and tips to help people stay motivated and most of all, enjoy getting active.”

