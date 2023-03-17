News you can trust since 1871
Fifers encouraged to become tree wardens as new scheme launches

Fifers can sign up and become tree wardens in a new scheme which launched this week.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT

Their role is to help safeguard the Kingdom’s trees, woodlands and greenspaces, and help tackle the climate crisis.

The Fife Tree Warden Scheme is funded by Fife Council and the Community Woodlands Association, and supported by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) and Climate Action Fife.

It wants people to become tree champions who plant, look after and stand up for the trees and hedgerows in their area.

Launching the tree warden scheme - included are Scott Clelland, Fife Council service manager; Rebecca Logsdon, community tree planting officer FCCT, and Sam Village from the Tree Council.
They should be able to devote around one to two hours a month to explore their area and carrying out activities such as surveys and support tree planting, be happy working outside and sometimes in remote areas.

Rebecca Logsdon, Fife’s community tree planting officer based at FCCT, said: “If you have a love of trees and a few hours to spare, we’d love to hear from you.“As a tree warden, you’re not simply an extra pair of hands - you’re an ambassador helping safeguard Fife’s trees, woodlands and greenspaces, helping to tackle the climate and nature crisis. Anyone can be a tree warden - no prior training or experience in tree management is needed.”

The scheme was launched with a community tree planting event with CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil.

Tree Wardens is a national scheme run by the Tree Council, and Fife is the second local authority to sign up after Perth and Kinross.

For more information and to get involved please contact Rebecca at Rebecca[email protected] or phone 01592 656080.

