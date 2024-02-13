Fifers encouraged to give Gaelic a go ahead of week celebrating the language

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gaelic Week runs from February 19-25, and this year, the theme is Do Chànan Do Chothrom or Your language Your Opportunity.

Kirsty Strachan is the council's Gaelic development officer. She commented: "We want to encourage as many people as possible to take part in this week of activities around Fife to experience, use and improve your Gaelic. There are more Gaelic speakers in the community than most people are aware of and learning a new language can be great fun for all ages."

