Fifers encouraged to give Gaelic a go ahead of week celebrating the language
Gaelic Week runs from February 19-25, and this year, the theme is Do Chànan Do Chothrom or Your language Your Opportunity.
Kirsty Strachan is the council's Gaelic development officer. She commented: "We want to encourage as many people as possible to take part in this week of activities around Fife to experience, use and improve your Gaelic. There are more Gaelic speakers in the community than most people are aware of and learning a new language can be great fun for all ages."
Events during Seachdain na Gàidhlig are all free to attend and have been designed to be accessible to those with no Gaelic at all but still be enjoyable for fluent speakers. For more information on Seachdain na Gàidhlig or to see what events are happening near you, go to: https://www.fife.gov.uk/kb/docs/articles/community-life2/gaelic-language