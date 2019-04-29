Fifers encouraged to take part in sponsored walk

The Rotary Club of Anstruther and the East Neuk of Fife is inviting walkers to take part in its annual fundraising walk.

On May 12, walkers will be trekking along the coastal path from either Elie or Anstruther to Crail.

Last year, walkers raised more than £10k for various charities.

The Rotary Club of Anstruther and the East Neuk does various fundraising activities throughout the year to support different organisations.

For more information about the sponsored walk, or the Rotary Club of Anstruther and the East Neuk, visit the website www.rotaryanstruther.org.