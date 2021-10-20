Fifers face November 5th without fireworks as a number of organised shows cancelled for 2021

Burntisland is among the events cancelled this year.

Burntisland and Cardenden fireworks events for 2021 have been called off, with others also affected by restrictions.

It will be the second year running that two of the biggest fireworks events in the Kingdom will not go ahead.

Kirkcaldy Golf Club have had such high demand that their evening has now become a ticketed event, placing a restriction on the number of those attending.

The news means many families won’t be able to attend a bonfire night with so many called off and restrictions at others.

Burntisland, one of the largest free events in the area, has been cancelled for a second year running due to insurance problems and rising costs.

Organisers behind the event posted on social media that future events could also be under threat if greater funding isn’t secured.

They said: “It is with great regret that the Bonfire & Fireworks won’t be going ahead this year. I know this will be a disappointment to many.

“This is all down to cost. As well as an increase in costs for the fireworks of circa £1600 we have been unable to get insurance. Our normal insurance company just wouldn’t insure us at all - a flat out no.

"The ones that would insure us literally cost thousands. This is due to an increased risk of an outbreak of COVID and that claims may come in if the event was seen to be the cause.

“We have circa 8/10k of people descending on Burntisland all at once, so it can’t be compared to the shows where folk are constantly moving through, and where the numbers are much lower.

“We hope to be back next year as it would be such a shame for this event to end but unfortunately if we can’t get increased funding it is unlikely to be.”

Earlier this year, Cardenden Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display was cancelled due to covid restrictions, with organisers hopeful of a return in 2022.