Fifers feel benefit of return to classes at leisure centres after lockdown

That’s the view of the trust which runs the region’s main venues.

Fife Sport & Leisure Trust reported the positive effects for customers who are getting active together in its range of group fitness classes.

It has welcomed customer feedback which shows that people are feeling the health and wellbeing benefits of participating in group settings following the restrictions of COVID lockdowns.

Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Glenrothes

Michaela Park from Glenrothes, who attends group fitness sessions at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, she said: “I started group fitness classes once the gyms re-opened after lockdown.

“I’ve always been a solo trainer in the gym and thought I had it all together, I was slowly becoming lazy in my sessions and losing motivation.

“Since starting group fitness I have consistently attended classes and I have never felt stronger mentally or physically and I have gained a confidence that I never thought I would ever experience.

“I’ve met lifelong friends on similar journeys with similar goals and everyone is so encouraging to one another. “She added: “It’s not just fitness it’s the friendships you make and it’s a really sociable, inclusive place to be with options for everyone no matter where you are in your journey.

“The days I struggle the most to stay motivated and pick myself up are the days I know I need to go for my own mental health whether it’s just to be around people or just to sweat it out and I never regret going, and always regret not going.”

Evelyn Crichton health and fitness coordinator for the trust, said: “There is lots of evidence of the benefits of getting active on our physical health, but we also know that there is a real effect on our mental health.

“Participating in a group fitness session has the added benefit of allowing people to meet others who have similar goals or priorities which is motivational.

“And, following COVID restrictions, I think we are all enjoying seeing others and having the additional boost to feeling social and interacting with friends.”

