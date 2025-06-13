Fifers get rare chance to stand on top of Forth Rail Bridge

A charity is offering Fifers a once in a lifetime opportunity to view the Kingdom from the top of the Forth Rail Bridge.

The famous Barnardo’s Scotland ‘Your View’ event is bringing back its much-coveted ‘ultimate experience’ which is limited to a lucky few ticket holders who will get an extended tour which affords them the chance to stand at track level of the legendary bridge for some amazing photo opportunities. They can also descend another level for a bridge walk under the railway track on the pathway out on to the Forth.

The visits offer the chance to ascend 361 feet up the historic bridge and enjoy an uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic view of the Edinburgh and Fife coastline.

And it culminates with refreshments and a certificate during a further historic talk and exhibition of historical artifacts in the 1930s-listed Bothy which most people will have never even spotted even if they have crossed the bridge many times. The two and a half hour experience will be offered twice a day across the weekend.

Katie Rawlins, special events manager at Barnardo's on the bridge tour (Pic: Mark Owens/Barnardos)

Your View 2025, which is run in conjunction with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty, runs from Friday, September 19 to Sunday 21st with tickets on sale from 10:00am on Monday, June 16 at www.barnardos.org.uk/events/your-view-forth-bridge.

This year’s Your View event also coincides with a celebration of 200th anniversary of the railway and the 10th anniversary of the Forth Bridge gaining World Heritage status.

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “Your View is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event for those lucky enough to secure a ticket. Not only is it a never-to-be-forgotten experience for those atop the iconic bridge, it is also a crucial fundraiser for Barnardo’s Scotland as we continue to support children, young people and their families throughout the country, notably in our fostering service.

“Right now, Scotland is facing a foster care crisis at an unprecedented rate, with too many children still entering the care system and an insufficient number of loving homes to accommodate them. The impact of the crisis is felt most by children in the care system. Without enough potential foster homes, children are already at risk of being placed in unsuitable situations as a last resort.”

Colin Hardie, construction superintendent Balfour Beatty; Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland director of engineering and asset managment, and Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo's Scotland (Pic: Mark Owens/Barnardos)

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s Director of Engineering and Asset Management, added: “Few landmarks are as instantly recognisable and deeply cherished as the Forth Bridge, and as proud custodians, we couldn’t be happier to open it up for such a unique and special event.

“It’s a rare privilege to experience the bridge up close, and even more meaningful knowing that every step to the top supports the incredible work Barnardo’s Scotland does for children and families.

Also featuring over the weekend will be the famous ‘Briggers’ – a Forth Bridge research and presentation group of volunteers based in South Queensferry. Named after the bridge workers, the group was formed to identify the names of the 73 men and boys who died constructing the Forth Bridge, they provide details on the history of the bridge and the people involved in its construction.