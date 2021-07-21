Fifers in isolation to benefit from award-winning charity Phone Friends service

Food Train has opened its Phone Friends service to the general public after work to support its members during the pandemic highlighted the strong need for it.

The service connects an older person with a volunteer who regularly phones them for a chat - giving them someone to share how they are and enjoy a friendly conversation.

Food Train is best known in Fife for its Meal Makers programme, which is a local neighbourhood food-sharing project that connects people who love to cook, with an older neighbour in a effort to tackle social-isolation.

The Food Train volunteer, Jo Dallas, on a call to a service user.

Morna O’May, who is overseeing Food Train’s Phone Friends service, said: “COVID has had a huge impact on older people who have had to shield and isolate. Because of the length of time this is going on for, they are losing confidence in being able to get back out and about again in public.

Food Train Connects national development officer, Morna O'May.

“It is creating a situation where people who had a connection to their community are losing that and those who were already isolated are feeling it even more keenly.

“The Phone Friend service is an ideal way to make connections again from the safe environment of your own home.”

The service, which costs £5 per month to join, is being made available to non-members. Phone calls can be weekly, fortnightly or less often if people wish.

For more information about Phone Friends, call 0800 048 9945 or email [email protected].

