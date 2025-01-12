Fifers invited to attend volunteer recruitment roadshows across Kingdom

Fife Voluntary Action are running volunteer recruitment roadshow events around the Kingdom.

Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) is hosting Volunteer Recruitment Roadshows across Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events, which will showcase a range of opportunities for people to get involved in volunteering, will take place in Cupar, Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

As well as FVA’s volunteering team being in attendance, there will be a range of local organisations at each event that are available to chat and discuss potential volunteer opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for FVA said: “Volunteering is for everyone and these events will help local people access an opportunity that works for them – in the right location, at the right time, and in an area they're interested in.

“Volunteering has many benefits including learning new skills, meeting new people, having fun, increasing confidence, gaining experience, using your talents, developing new interests, and gaining a sense of achievement.

"Many people volunteer for social reasons, volunteering into paid work, exploring a new career or retirement, giving back to their community.”

The first roadshow takes place on Friday, January 17 at the Community Support Hub, Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline from 10am until 2pm. Those organisations attending include LinkLiving, EATS Rosyth, Dunfermline Advocacy, Sporting Memories, Victim Support Scotland, NSPCC, Coastwatch, British Heart Foundation, Citizens Advice & Rights Fife, Youth 1st and Meal Makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roadshow will be in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes on Thursday, January 23 from 10am to 2pm with organisations including Fife Gingerbread, Salvation Army, Glenrothes Strollers, Later Life Choices, Castle Furniture, Lead Scotland, CARF, Kingdom Companions, Crossroads, Friends of Riverside Park, Youth 1st and Meal Makers.

On Friday, January 24 the team will be at the Maxwell Centre in Cowdenbeath from 2pm to 4.30pm. Organisations at that roadshow will include Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, Fairway Fife, Cosy Kingdom, Lead Scotland, St John Scotland, Youth 1st, Meal Makers, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Fife Gingerbread and Footcare Fife.

On Wednesday, January 29, a volunteer recruitment fair takes place in the Corn Exchange in Cupar from 11.30am to 2.30pm. Stallholders will include Fife Folk Museum Trust, Cupar YMCA/YWCA, St Andrews Botanic Garden, Families First, Falkland Palace and Gardens, Alzheimer Scotland, Royal Voluntary Service, SupportED, Cupar Scout Group and St Andrews University.

The event in Kirkcaldy takes place from 10am to 2pm on Friday, January 31 in the Mercat Shopping Centre. Stallholders include Guide Dogs Scotland, The Ecology Centre, Cosy Kingdom, Fife International Forum, RNID, Active Schools, Fife Centre for Equalities, Footcare Fife, SSAFA, Care and Share Companionship and Express Group Fife.

There’s no need to book to attend any of the events, just drop by. To find out more email [email protected]