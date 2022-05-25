Rising fuel prices and the growing costs associated with owning a car, mean that e-bikes are becoming an increasingly popular alternative mode of transport for commuting and travelling in the area.

David Glover, cycle workshop and retail co-ordinator at Lang Toun Cycles in Kirkcaldy, said as well as being better for your pocket, cycling is also better for your health and the environment and e-bikes are making it much easier for people of all abilities to get started.

David said: “If you are interested in an e-bike but not sure where to start, borrowing one for free from Lang Toun Cycles is a great way to try one out.”

Run by local charity, Greener Kirkcaldy, Lang Toun Cycles have a variety of e-bikes to borrow including regular e-bikes, folding e-bikes and even e-trikes. There is also an electric family cargo bike that can be used to ferry the little ones around town.

David added: “We can help you choose the bike most suited to your needs and we’ll show you how to use it safely.”

There is a deposit required when borrowing, which you will get back on return of the bike.

request to borrow a bike, email [email protected], call 01592 328920 or visit Lang Toun Cycles to fill in a request form.