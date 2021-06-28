Fifers invited to create map of region’s LGBT+ heritage at new free event

‘Queering The Map’ takes place at the new Pink Saltire hub in the centre of Kirkcaldy on Sunday, July 4, and forms part of a UK-wide day to thank all supporters and volunteers who have helped the charity through the pandemic.

It is being funded by Virgin Media O2.

The charity is inviting locals to contribute to a community generated mapping platform, creating a collective of LGBT+ experiences from Fife for future generations.

First launched in 2017 by Canadian artist and designer, Luca LaRochelle, ‘Queering the Map’ was initially a class project, but soon expanded with users from all over the world contributing special memories or places important to them.

Pink Saltire will be hosting a stall in the car park of its new premises, just behind Kirkcaldy Bus Station, and the group hopes locals will share experiences which have helped shape their identity - such as their first kiss, first Pride event or coming out stories.

Dom Miller-Graham, one of the project co-ordinators, said: “This is a significant opportunity for the LGBT+ community in Fife to record the places that matter to them and to contribute to a global record of experiences significant to us as LGBT+ people – which are often neglected and or erased.”

“It’s also a chance for us to say thank you to all our supporters and volunteers who have helped the charity through these difficult months.”

The free event runs from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.

