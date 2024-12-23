Fifers invited to help shape the new Black Watch memorial

The public are being asked to help shape a new memorial to the Black Watch in Dundee.

The Black Watch is set to be commemorated with a new memorial in Dundee – and members of the public are being asked for their views on the proposals.

The regiment, which is renowned for its rich history and distinguished service, does not currently have a memorial anywhere in the world covering the whole of its existence.

A new memorial, spanning the regiment’s illustrious journey from its formation in 1739 to its amalgamation into the Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2006, is proposed for Dundee’s waterfront as a lasting tribute to those who proudly wore the red hackle.

The memorial would be located on Black Watch Parade, near the V&A Museum, positioned with its back to Angus, overlooking Fife and facing westward up the River Tay toward Perthshire, paying homage to the regiment’s enduring legacy and traditional recruiting areas.

It is proposed that the design will embrace a modern, interactive approach utilising the length of the walkway to narrate the regiment’s history, integrating engraved details into paving slabs and incorporating up to nine granite or stone blocks along the waterfront.

Local artist Ailsa Magnus has been commissioned to create a concept that resonates with visitors and locals of all ages.

The Black Watch Association is calling on the public to contribute ideas for the engraved or cast elements that will feature on the memorial’s nine proposed granite or stone blocks.

These blocks will highlight key aspects of the regiment’s storied history and the public’s input will ensure the design reflects the collective memory of the generations who served.

Suggestions could include the iconic Black Watch badge, the distinctive red hackle, a pipe tune music score featuring the Regimental Quick March, Highland Laddie – or any other creative suggestions which would be warmly welcomed.

A spokesperson for the Black Watch Association said: “The goal is to honour the past while inspiring the future, ensuring the memorial resonates with visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

"This is a unique opportunity for the public to play a direct role in creating a lasting tribute to honour the sacrifices, achievements and enduring legacy of The Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment).

"By sharing your ideas, you can help shape a meaningful and enduring tribute that will inspire visitors for generations to come.”

The public are invited to submit their suggestions via email to [email protected] by January 31, 2025.

After collecting and reviewing the submissions, the Black Watch Association’s project committee will incorporate the most popular and meaningful ideas into the final design.