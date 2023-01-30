Fifers invited to make Time to Talk at Methil event for mental health services

The event is taking place at the home of Families in Trauma at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in Ajax Way, Methil.

On Time to Talk Day – Thursday, February 2 – there will be a chance for people to learn about those services and support organisations which are available to them at the event at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in Methil from 2pm to 4pm on that day.

The event is being hosted by Families in Trauma, a not for profit organisation that supports families in trauma using peer support and lived experience, but it’s an event that’s open to all.

Individuals can come along as well as services who want to find out what is happening in the local area around mental health supports. It will be a relaxed atmosphere with the chance of a cuppa and a chat, and it aims to help connect people and organisations.