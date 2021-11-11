Fifers knitting in Remembrance
A group knitters have been helping to mark Remembrance Day in two Fife villages.
The Facebook page "Poppies for Lundin Links and Largo" launched in October, and Stephanie Hendrie was asked to coordinate it.
As a member of the Angel's Share Lundin Links, she secured a donation to buy the wool.
The ladies spent hours knitting and crocheting hundreds of red and purple poppies, and then decided to celebrate the 100 years of the Poppy by yarn bombing the villages and began preparing the displays.
Stephanie said: “The villagers have been very moved, and we are very proud to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives for us.”