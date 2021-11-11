Fifers knitting in Remembrance

The ladies attach a knitted wreath to the bridge in Lower Largo by the Crusoe Hotel

The Facebook page "Poppies for Lundin Links and Largo" launched in October, and Stephanie Hendrie was asked to coordinate it.

As a member of the Angel's Share Lundin Links, she secured a donation to buy the wool.

The ladies spent hours knitting and crocheting hundreds of red and purple poppies, and then decided to celebrate the 100 years of the Poppy by yarn bombing the villages and began preparing the displays.

The group knitted hundreds of poppies in remembrance.