Fifers reminded to fill in census by May 1 or face a fine of up to £1000
Fifers are being reminded to fill in the census by May 1 or they risk a fine of up to £1000.
With only weeks left to submit responses, National Records of Scotland Chief Executive Paul Lowe warns that people who have yet to complete theirs may be subject to prosecution.
He said: “Taking part in the census is a legal responsibility. The census provides vital information required to invest in and run the services we all rely on.
“For anyone who has yet to complete it, help and support is available on the website census.gov.scot or via our free helpline on 0800 030 8308. Anyone who hasn’t completed it could be facing a fine, so I would strongly urge everyone to make use of our support.
"Our preparation work told us that the majority of people would prefer to respond online. However, paper copies are still available for anyone who is not able to submit online – call us on 0800 030 8308.”