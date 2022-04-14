Fifers reminded to fill in census by May 1 or face a fine of up to £1000

With only weeks left to submit responses, National Records of Scotland Chief Executive Paul Lowe warns that people who have yet to complete theirs may be subject to prosecution.

He said: “Taking part in the census is a legal responsibility. The census provides vital information required to invest in and run the services we all rely on.

“For anyone who has yet to complete it, help and support is available on the website census.gov.scot or via our free helpline on 0800 030 8308. Anyone who hasn’t completed it could be facing a fine, so I would strongly urge everyone to make use of our support.

Fifers who don’t fill in the census by 1 May are being warned they may face prosecution, which could lead to a criminal record and a fine of up to £1000.