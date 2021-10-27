This year the spookiness has a science twist, with Professor Hannah from Mini Professors leading the way.

Children will get to do experiments in this 45-minute fun, educational and interactive event.

Kids can enjoy spooky science this weekend at Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline Galleries.

There will also be free crafts in the children's library at both venues, with Hallowe’en masks to colour in or take home to decorate.

Both venues also have Hallowe’en scavenger hunts in the buildings, making it the perfect opportunity for a great day out.

Sharron Brown, OnFife’s service development officer for young people, said: “It's great to see the return of Weekends With The Family to DCL&G and Kirkcaldy Galleries and to welcome our families back for these fun and educational events.

“Our Hallowe’en events have always been popular and this year's Spooky Science with Mini Professors is going to be pretty spook-tacular too!

“There's always a fantastic buzz in the libraries on these weekends as there's many free activities going on as well.”

There will be two paid WWTF sessions in Dunfermline on Saturday, October 30, and two at Kirkcaldy Galleries on Sunday, October 31, both at 1:00pm – 1:45pm and 2:15pm – 3:00pm.

Booking is essential as spaces are limited - children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

The event costs £5 per child, which includes a science experiment to take home.

For details and to book, go to www.onfife.com.

