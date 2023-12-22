Fifers set to make a splash into 2024 with Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy Loony Dooks

Brave souls are preparing to start the new year with a splash as they take part in the traditional Loony Dook at events along the Fife coast.

The annual Kirkcaldy Rugby Club Loony Dook will take place again on January 1. Pictures: Walter Neilson

Two organised events are planned for Monday, January 1, 2024 in the Kirkcaldy area as dookers will take the plunge and go into the Forth – many for charity.

The events will be taking place on Kirkcaldy’s prom and also at Kinghorn beach again this year.

In Kinghorn, the dook is organised by the Kinghorn RNLI on the beach outside their lifeboat station. The 2023 event was the first one to be held there since before the Covid pandemic in 2020, and the crew will be back for a dook this year and they hope members of the local community will join and support them.

Many participants opted for fancy dress last year.

The dook takes place at 11am on January 1 with registration open from 10.30am. All participants are requested to register before the event to ensure that all relevant details have been passed on and understood.

The event is open to all, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI said: “Join our crew to kickstart our Bicentennial Year..... get wet or spectate, it will be lovely to see you on the beach on New Year's Day!

“This fundraising Dook has become a great community event, come along and wish your friends and neighbours a ‘Happy New Year!’”

Fancy dress is optional, but footwear is essential. It is also recommended that a wetsuit is worn under any fancy dress costume.

Meanwhile, in Kirkcaldy the event on the prom is being organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

Dookers will enter the water at 12 noon.

Jimmy Bonner has organised the event for the club for the last 13 years. During that time club members and the wider community have raised over £97,000 for charity and it’s hoped that this year they will continue to show their support and help raise more money for local charities.

This year the money raised will be shared to help a young dad who was diagnosed with lung cancer in February and to help Kirkcaldy Rugby Club cover the cost of next year’s youth tour.

Fancy dress is optional for the Kirkcaldy dook, which takes place on the beach at the large carpark at the Morrisons end of the Esplanade, with this year’s theme being film and tv stars.

Under 12s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.