Fifers set to plunge into 2025 with Loony Dooks in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn

Loony Dookers will be taking the plunge into the Forth at Kirkcaldy again on January 1. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Brave souls will once again be making a splash into the new year as they take part in the traditional Loony Dook at events on the Fife coast.

Two organised events are planned in the Kirkcaldy area for Wednesday, January 1, 2025 for dookers taking the plunge into the waters of the Forth – many for charity.

The events will be taking place on Kirkcaldy’s prom and also at Kinghorn beach again this year.

In Kinghorn, the dook is organised by the Kinghorn RNLI on the beach outside their lifeboat station.

The local lifeboat crew hope members of the local community will join and support them for the annual fundraiser.

The dook takes place at 11am on January 1. All participants are requested to register before the event to ensure that all relevant details have been passed on and understood. The event is open to all, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI said: “Join us to celebrate the start of our Diamond Jubilee year. Kick start the new year with a dip in the Forth or come along to wish friends and neighbours happy new year and watch the loonies.”

Fancy dress is optional, but footwear is essential. It is also recommended that a wetsuit is worn under any fancy dress costume. If you wish to Dook, register in advance here (terms & conditions apply) If you wish to support a Dooker, click here

Meanwhile, in Kirkcaldy the event on the prom is being organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club. Dookers will enter the water at 12 noon.

Jimmy Bonner has organised the event for the club for the last 14 years. During that time club members and the wider community have raised over £97,000 for charity and it’s hoped that this year they will continue to show their support and help raise more money for local charities.

This year the money raised will be shared between the NHS Charitable Foundation and Joscelyne’s Journey.

Joscelyne’s Journey is a fundraiser for teenager Joscelyne Kerr from Kinross who is living with one of the world’s rarest cancers. She was diagnosed last December with a stage four brain tumour and is thought to be one of just six or seven people in the world with an anaplastic pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma (A-PXA) on the third nerve.

Her family have been fundraising to try to help find a cure.

Fancy dress is optional for the Kirkcaldy dook, which takes place on the beach at the large carpark at the Morrisons end of the Esplanade. Under 12s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

For a sponsor form contact Jimmy Bonner by calling 07792 193564 or email [email protected]