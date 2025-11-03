Fifers urged to back campaign to make Christmas brighter for hospital patients

Fife Health Charity has launched its annual Christmas donation campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has invited the local community to help spread festive cheer to patients spending the holiday season in hospital or care settings across the region.

For many, Christmas is a time of togetherness and celebration. But for those in hospital, it can be a lonely and challenging experience. This initiative seeks to brighten that experience by ensuring every patient receives a thoughtful gift on Christmas morning, which is a small gesture that can make a big difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, thanks to the generosity of donors, nearly ,000 patients across NHS Fife received gifts, creating moments of joy, comfort, and connection. This year, the charity hopes to reach even more people with the support of individuals, community groups, and local businesses.

The charity wants to make Christmas brighter for hospital patients (Pic: ua_Bob_Dmyt_ua/Pixabay)

Donations will fund small gifts, festive decorations, and seasonal experiences across hospital sites - all contributions stay within the region and directly benefit local patients and staff.

Mark McGeachie, director of Fife Health Charity, said: “Christmas can be a challenging time for those in hospital, away from loved ones and familiar surroundings. Through this initiative, we aim to bring a little light and warmth to their day. Every donation, no matter the size, helps us show patients and staff that they are cared for and remembered. We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from the people of Fife.”

Shirley Ward is the senior charge nurse on Letham Ward at Cameron Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We realise that no-one would choose to be in hospital over the Christmas period, so we try to make the experience as much fun as possible. We host a ward Christmas party for patients, their relatives, and staff, with music, games, and plenty of festive cheer. It’s a highlight of the season and something our patients really look forward to – staff too actually.

“We then make sure we have a gift for every patient all carefully chosen and wrapped for opening on Christmas morning. It’s lovely to see the smiles and appreciation on the patient’s faces.

“All of this is possible thanks to the support of Fife Health Charity and everyone who donates to it, which makes such a difference to the experience of patients in hospital and their families at Christmas.”