Fifers urged to become foster carers for children with disabilities
The local authority said it was an incredibly rewarding experience that demands patience, empathy, and commitment to making a positive impact on a child’s life. Find out more at https://foster.fife.scot/
A spokesperson said: “By offering stability, love and a family environment, foster carers play a crucial role in helping children and young people affected by disability or neurodiversity to thrive and reach their full potential in childhood and adolescence.”
The council provides training and relevant support from other foster carers and professionals.
Foster carer Linda Gallaher says: "It’s hard, sometimes super hard, daunting, scary, a whirlwind - but, it's also rewarding, amazing, beautiful, heart-warming, enriching, and the best experience ever.
“We've fostered our young person for the past 14 years, and they have taught us as a family the most valuable skills ever... compassion, gratitude, true love, patience, and fulfilment. Anyone willing to ride the lows with the incredible highs to give these young people a loving, stable life should do it. I'm certainly glad we did, and, if we had the chance again, we'd still do it."
Kelly Blaik, fostering team manager, added: “We believe every child deserves a chance to grow and develop in a supportive environment, including those children affected by a learning and/or physical disability. We need foster carers who can look after a child affected by disability on a full-time basis, as well as foster carers who can provide short breaks to other carers, kinship carers or parents to give them a much needed break and give a child the opportunity to meet new people and enjoy new experiences."
