Fifers urged to get on their bikes and share their everyday journeys in new campaign

A new campaign has launched in Fife to encourage people to get out on their bikes for everyday journeys - from going to the shops to commuting to work.

Led by Climate Action Fife, it wants to inspire Fifers to leave their cars at home and opt for two wheels instead. The Everyday Cycling Fife campaign, which launched on Saturday, said bikes can play a big part in reducing our impact on the climate - and are great for people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

Everyday Cycling Fife is part of the work of the action group in tandem with community and public sector organisations across the region to demonstrate what is possible when people take the lead in tackling the climate emergency.

Peter Wooding, Greener Kirkcaldy’s active travel development worker, said: “Whether you have never picked up a bike before or cycle all the time, you can get involved in this campaign. We want to see people sharing their everyday cycles to show that you don’t have to be a ‘cyclist’ to get on a bike and start pedalling! We can offer lots of support and resources to help get you started.”

Peter Wooding, (Greener Kirkcaldy) Shauna Ansell (West Fife Cycle Group) Ea O'neill (Climate Action Fife) Roderick Duncan (Cycling without age) Cllr Jan Wincott, Colin Sweeney(Lochore Meadows) Andrea Harrower (Greener Kirkcaldy), and Craig Leitch (Fife Climate Hub).

The campaign has the backing of Fife Council.

Cllr Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Whether you are a new, occasional or experienced cyclist, I fully encourage Fifers to join in on the Everyday Cycling Fife campaign. This is a great opportunity to get on a bike, get active and have fun.”

She added: “More people taking part in active travel options such as cycling is fundamental to tackling climate change. Fife Council is working hard to make cycling a more attractive option by building more safe routes where people can move around with confidence. Making more trips by bike will benefit our environment, our air quality and people’s physical and mental wellbeing.”