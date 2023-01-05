Jarvis is currently in the care of the Scottish SPCA’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, and isn’t coping well in the kennel environment.

Dale Christie, centre assistant manager, said, “Jarvis is a handsome border collie who is looking for a new home to call his own. True to his breed, Jarvis is a very active dog. He is a very intelligent and is always on the go.

“He will require an owner who has previous border collie experience and can provide the mental and physical stimulation he needs to remain happy and healthy, including lots of fun long walks!

Jarvis isn't coping well with life in kennels. (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

“Jarvis is a very loving dog who absolutely adores a cuddle and some biscuits. It can take him a minute or two to warm to new people but, once he does, he is always ready for some attention.

“He socialises well with other dogs and we feel he could potentially go to a home with another canine companion pending a successful introduction at our centre.

“He would be best suited to an adult-only home with no small animals.”