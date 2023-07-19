Lynne Ogg, communities manager at Scotmid, said: “It has been so encouraging watching communities come together to plant a whole host of fruit trees and bushes. Some of our groups have already spotted their first fruit and we can’t wait to hear how good they taste. Not only is this a fun way to get together with your local community but it’s also a really easy way to get outside and enjoy your local environment – we would love for more communities to benefit from this initiative.”