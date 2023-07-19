News you can trust since 1871
Fifers urged to grow community orchards with Scotmid's grant scheme

Fifers are encouraged to grow their own community orchards thanks to funding from a national retailer.
By Callum McCormack
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST

Scotmid has urged Fifers to apply for £200 grants to purchase fruit trees or bushes to plant in a publicly accessible area. The campaign is part of the Scotland-wide Community Orchard campaign.

More than 70 orchards have been planted since launching earlier this year. The campaign encourages people to work together, increase physical activity and benefit the local environment.

Lynne Ogg, communities manager at Scotmid, said: “It has been so encouraging watching communities come together to plant a whole host of fruit trees and bushes. Some of our groups have already spotted their first fruit and we can’t wait to hear how good they taste. Not only is this a fun way to get together with your local community but it’s also a really easy way to get outside and enjoy your local environment – we would love for more communities to benefit from this initiative.”

Fifers are being urged to apply for a £200 grant which will see them get the chance to grow a community orchard (Pic: Submitted)Fifers are being urged to apply for a £200 grant which will see them get the chance to grow a community orchard (Pic: Submitted)
The retailer is now urging those in Fife to apply, in a bid to complete Scotmid’s ambition to have a community orchard close to every Scotmid store.

Fife groups close to the following Scotmid stores are encouraged to apply by visiting: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/communityorchard/

Scotmid Newport (48 High Street, Newport-on-Tay, Fife, DD6 8AD)

Scotmid Inverkeithing (45 High Street, Inverkeithing, Fife, KY11 1NL)

Scotmid Cairneyhill (94 Main Street, Cairneyhill, Dunfermline, Fife, KY12 8QU)

Scotmid Dunfermline (2-4 East Balridge Drive, Dunfermline, Fife, KY12 9ET)

Scotmid Rimbleton (2 Laxford Road, Rimbleton, Glenrohes, KY6 2EB)

