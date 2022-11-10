Fifers urged to help create ambitious long-term plan for popular park

Fife Council is running themed workshops to shape the road ahead for Lochore Meadows.

It wants to develop an ambitious long-term plan for the Meedies – and it needs your passion, enthusiasm, and ideas to help make it a reality.

The free sessions take place on November 18-19 and December 2-3 at the park’s Willie Clarke Visitor Centre.

Lochore Meadows

People who attend will get a £40 gift voucher per session. Anyone signing up is required to commit to attending one session in each month.

The workshops are being delivered thanks to an externally funded research project by Democratic Society and Strathclyde University.

They are open to everyone over the age of 18 who lives, works, or has an interest in Lochore Meadows.

Fife Voluntary Action is assisting with recruiting attendees for the workshops. An online consultation will also begin later this month to gather feedback on some specific proposals that are currently being developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will give people who are unable to attend, but would still like to take part, the opportunity to have their say.

The move come after the Meedies was named the UK’s best kept urban park according to Trip Advisor’s analysis of keyword terms associated with cleanliness and landscaping.

It ranked highest after receiving 145 reviews, 17% of which used words associated with cleanliness such as “well maintained”, “unspoiled”, “tidy” and “clean”.