Fifers urged to help in search for Kingdom's unsung champion of young people

Scotland’s National Youth Work Awards will be an outstanding showcase of the remarkable youth work that is being done right across the nation.

Youth work has gone above and beyond since the pandemic began, supporting young people up and down the country through the most challenging year any of us could have imagined.

The search is on to find Fife's unsung champions of young people.

Now, the time has come to give our youth work heroes the recognition they deserve by making your nominations!

In every local area of the country there are countless examples of youth workers paid and unpaid who do great work with young people.

Tim Frew, chief executive of YouthLink Scotland, said: “The role that youth workers and volunteers play throughout the Fife area is invaluable. Youth work in Scotland positively engages with more than 300,000 young people, on a regular basis, helping them to fulfill their potential.

“Youth workers have a unique relationship with young people, a partnership that gives them inner strength, belief and resolve. Youth work make a significant contribution to every community and we know from research that youth work positively changes the lives of thousands of young people every year.”

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 12, 2021, with the 14th National Youth Work Awards Dinner taking place on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Glasgow.

To find out more, please visit: National Youth Worker of the Year Awards 2022.

