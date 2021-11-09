Fifers urged to help keep local families warm and fed this Christmas

Fife Gingerbread has launched its annual heat and eat campaign to ensure children have warm homes and food this festive season.

Individuals and businesses throughout Fife have backed the campaign in recent years, and now Fife Gingerbread, which supports lone parents and families in the Kingdom, is asking people to help again.

Last year’s appeal raised an incredible £24,000 – more than double the £10,000 target – which allowed the Glenrothes-based charity to help 114 families, including 212 children and young people.

Organisers hope there will be a similar response this year.

Laura Millar, strategic manager, said all money raised through the appeal ensures families have safe, warm and healthy homes.

She said: “The money raised through our annual appeal ensures that vulnerable families are supported throughout the year to provide safe, warm and healthy homes for their children and young people.

"This includes providing crisis support when needed, facilitating group sessions, feeding families, creating fun family learning opportunities and providing support with travel costs. All of the money raised will be used to directly benefit the families accessing our support.

“The annual appeal will also help some families with a festive package (which can include toys, food and fuel) to ensure that children and young people living in low income households have a magical Christmas.

“Last year we supported 114 families (including 212 children and young people) to have a safe and warm Christmas, and we were thrilled to share some of the incredible donations with Fife Women’s Aid, Methilhill Children Community Initiative and Fife Migrants Forum.”

The charity is also inviting people to come up with their own fundraising ideas for the appeal. These include sharing the JustGiving appeal on social media or donating to the appeal instead of sending Christmas cards.

While other suggestions involve collection envelopes at Christmas parties or wearing funny hats in return for donations.

Laura added: “We are committed to continuing to raise awareness of the issues affecting lone parents and families in need – the inequalities that their children and young people face have been exacerbated through the pandemic.

“As a community, we can show we care and help those who need it most.”

