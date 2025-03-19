Fifers urged to join Keep Scotland Beautiful’s #SpringCleanScotland
Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s annual Spring Clean takes place between March 21 and April 21 – and organisers are urging people to help clean up their communities.
The #SpringCleanScotland 2025 mass litter pick brings together people from across Scotland to help tackle the country’s litter problem.
Ninety per cent of people agree that litter is a problem across the country and last year 45,000 people rolled up their sleeves and armed with litter pickers, bags and gloves, made a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods.
Now Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for people across Fife to get involved this year.
Barry Fisher, chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re so excited for #SpringCleanScotland 2025 to begin this week, and it would be fantastic for as many people as possible from Fife to get involved.
"We know 85 per cent of people agree that they want to see more efforts to prevent litter in their area. It starts with us.
"No longer can we wait for someone else to pick up the litter we might walk past every day – so we are inviting everyone to organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or alone, or to join an event registered on our Clean Up Scotland map.
"Every action, however small, will help us reverse the litter emergency.”
David Spence from Fife Street Champions, which has been removing many tons of rubbish from Fife’s streets, parks, countryside and beaches for nearly seven years, said: “Our members are truly dedicated and work all year round in an effort to keep Fife as litter free as we can.
"We are delighted to include the total number of bags of rubbish that we collect, during the entire period of Spring Clean, to the campaign, which, I have no doubt will be very successful.”
Visit the Keep Scotland Beautiful website for more information.
