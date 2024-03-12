Last year more than 30,000 people across Scotland rolled up their sleeves and, equipped with litter pickers, bags and gloves, made a positive difference to their own neighbourhoods. Now, Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for people across Fife to get involved. Register via https://www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/community-and-place/clean-up-scotland/clean-up-scotland-map/

Barry Fisher, chief executive, said: “We’re so excited for #SpringCleanScotland 2024 to begin. It would be fantastic for as many people as possible from Fife to get involved. We know 85% of people agree that they want to see more efforts to prevent litter. It starts with us. No longer can we wait for someone else to pick up the litter we walk past every day.”