Fifers urged to join Scottish musician and support charity’s Festive Friday

Fifers are being urged to follow in global superstar Lewis Capaldi’s footsteps and don something festive in aid of CHAS tomorrow (Friday).

The charity’s annual Festive Friday takes place on December 13 with people across Scotland being encouraged to join in the festive fun to raise much-needed funds to help keep the joy alive for children with life-shortening illnesses and their families this Christmas.

Sarah Secomes, head of community fundraising at CHAS, said: “Lewis is just one of the many Scots who took part in Festive Friday last year and we are hopeful for even more people to do so in 2019.

“The initiative helps us raise essential funds and awareness of the work our dedicated support staff and volunteers deliver for families across Scotland.

“Festive Friday couldn’t be easier to take part in, and I’d encourage people in Fife to dig out your silliest Santa hats, sparkliest socks and jolliest jumpers and help families this Christmas.”

To find out more about CHAS’ Festive Friday, visit: https://www.chas.org.uk/get-involved/support-us/festive-friday