Fifers urged to sign up for Big Garden Birdwatch 2025

House sparrow.

Fifers are being invited to spend an hour counting the birds in their gardens and local outdoor spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking part in this weekend’s Big Garden Birdwatch, organised by the RSPB, could not be simpler.

The survey provides an annual snapshot of how garden birds in the UK are faring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 40,000 people in Scotland took part last year, counting more than 80,000 birds of nearly 50 species – once again highlighting the importance of our gardens for the nation’s wildlife.

There were over 600,000 participants across the UK as a whole, counting a grand total of 9.5 million birds.

Anne McCall, RSPB Scotland director, said: “Big Garden Birdwatch is always a highlight in the January calendar.

“It’s a fantastic excuse to down tools and really connect with the wildlife around you. Nothing beats catching a glimpse of one of our precious garden birds to brighten up the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By taking part in the Birdwatch, you’ll be joining thousands of other nature lovers across Scotland in helping us understand how garden birds are doing.

“With the nature and climate emergency threatening even our most familiar birds, every count matters.

“I’d encourage everyone to get involved – it’s fun, it’s free and it’s for everyone.

“You don’t even need a garden to take part so whether you’re wrapping up to join pals in your local park or cosying up to do your birdwatch from your living room window, we can’t think of a better way to spend an hour than relaxing with birds and nature whilst helping our precious yet fragile wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top five birds in Scotland in the 2024 RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch were house sparrow,​​​​ starling, blue tit, chaffinch and blackbird.

To take part simply spend an hour watching the birds, anytime between Friday, January 24 and Sunday, January 26. Only count birds that land and record the number of each species you see at any one time – not the total over the hour. January 26. To find out more or sign up, visit www.rspb.org.uk/whats-happening/big-garden-birdwatch.