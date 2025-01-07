Fifers urged to volunteer and make a difference at Sue Ryder charity shops
The national palliative care and bereavement organisations is looking for people to come on board and help make a difference in 2025.
Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales. Full details at https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply
By supporting Sue Ryder in this way, locals can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people and support their local community, all the while helping to make a real difference to people relying on the charity’s end of life care and bereavement support.
Lucy Swann, volunteer manager, said: “We would absolutely love if any budding volunteers out there would consider making it their New Year’s resolution to come and join us. Our team
of retail volunteers are an invaluable part of our charity and play a critical part in helping us raise enough money so Sue Ryder can keep caring for people in hospices and providing nationwide bereavement support, ensuring no one has to face dying or grief alone. We rely on the support of our dedicated volunteers, who are a lifeline to our shops, and we simply could not operate without them.
“We are committed to making volunteering with us a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody. We would like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team. No matter how much time you have, we would love you to hear from you.”
The money raised from its shops goes towards Sue Ryder’s palliative and bereavement services, which supports people with a life-limiting illness and grief.
