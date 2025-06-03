Fifers win big in Premium Bond prize draw total of £255,000

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:22 BST

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 15 lucky winners in Mid Scotland and Fife scooping up a combined prize total of £255,000.

New research from iGaming media platform Japan-101 analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the May prize draw were announced. It said one lucky person in the area scooped up a big win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, three people won £25,000, five won £10,000, and six claimed £5,000. Of the 15 winners from Mid Scotland and Fife, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £36,386.

At the national level, there were 1,342 winners of high-value prizes for the month of May. In total £41,390,000 was won between 2,917 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 79 people winning £100,000, a further 157 winners scooping up £50,000, 315 securing £25,000, and 789 welcoming £10,000.

